The loss of a loved one can be an overwhelming emotional experience. It can alter one’s life and leave them with many questions.

T.J. Samson Community Hospital offers a bereavement support group as an opportunity for community members to learn to cope with feelings of grief, loss and sadness. There is no charge to attend but registration is required.

The meetings are held the 3rd Monday of each month starting at 2:00PM.

Due to COVID-19, we will be hosting the Bereavement Support Group online via Zoom Meeting. Join us from the comfort of your own home for some fellowship, emotional support and hope. Logon information will be provided once registration is complete. Please go to www.tjregionalhealth.org to register.

For more information, please contact Loretta Boone at 270-651-4430.