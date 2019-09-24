Bernadene Cox 97, of Franklin, IN and formerly of Columbia, KY died Monday, September 23, 2019 at the Indiana Masonic Home in Franklin, IN. Born in Adair County she was the daughter of the late John O. and Ida Mae Gentry Brockman and wife of the late Robert Henry Cox. Mrs. Cox was a member of the Free Union Baptist Church.

Survivors include five grandchildren Sandy Walters (Scott) of Washington, Cheryl Owens (Alan) of Arizona, Dwayne Cox (Julie) of Indiana, Daryl Bryant (Mindy) of California and Debby Burton (Curtis) of Indiana; a sister Pauline Spitznagel (Jack) of Indiana; a daughter-in-law Miladean Cox of Indiana; a son-in-law Gene Bryant of Arizona; several great grandchildren and great grandchildren also survive.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by three children Donald Cox, Phyllis Bryant and Robert Edward Cox.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with Bro. Dustin McGowan and Bro. Danny Bailey officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5:00-8:00pm at the funeral home and will continue on Thursday morning until time for the service. Burial will be in the Free Union Cemetery.