Bernice Willis, 75, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Taylor Regional Hospital in Campbellsville.

She was born November 27, 1945, in Gradyville, Kentucky, to the late Dallas Ray and Katherine Wheeler Bennett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two children, Adam and Susan Willis and three brothers, Ed, Walter and Calvin Bennett.

Bernie was a member of Plum Point Baptist Church and a retired Hairdresser.

Survivors include:

Five sons – Jeffery and his wife Robin Willis of Columbia, Tony and his wife LaDonna Willis, Steve and his wife Connie Willis all of Columbia, Dwight and his wife Allison Willis of Murray, John and his wife Desirae Willis of Morehead

Four brothers – Ralph Bennett of Munfordville, Sherman Bennett of Russell Springs, Donnie Bennett of Columbia, David Bennett of Fairplay

Four sisters – Rachel Hirsh of Wisconsin, Leola Maupin and Faye Clark both of Campbellsville, Barbara Sue Hudson of Russell Springs

12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends

All services were private with burial in Haven Hill Cemetery

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

