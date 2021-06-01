Berryhill facing several drug charges

Lon Berryhill of Bonne Terre, Mo. was arrested Tuesday morning and is facing multiple drug charges after being stopped at the Five Star on Burkesville Street in Columbia.

Early Tuesday morning, officers from the Columbia Police Department were called to Five Star near Walmart for a suspicious male. On arrival, officers made contact with Berryhill who was still in his vehicle.

After searching him, Berryhill was found to be in the possession of suspected marijuana and methamphetamine. A further investigation of the vehicle yielded drug paraphernalia and a substance expected to be methamphetamine.

Berryhill, 42, was charged with possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.

Officer Josh Durbin was assisted on the scene by officer Justin Cross.