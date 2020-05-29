Beshear Administration Authorizes Renewing Licenses, ID Cards Remotely

Cardholders with expiration dates between March 1 and June 30 or those needing a replacement may apply to receive mailed credential

FRANKFORT, Ky. (May 29, 2020) – Gov. Andy Beshear today announced an official order temporarily authorizing circuit court clerk offices to process expired driving credential renewals and replacement requests remotely.

The move is in keeping with Gov. Beshear’s emergency declaration related to the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic and Healthy at Work guidance meant to keep all Kentuckians healthy and limit the spread of the coronavirus.

“This order is the next right step to help clerks safely serve Kentuckians impacted by the office closures caused by the pandemic,” said Gov. Beshear. “The temporary measure will allow contactless service to help minimize crowding and help offices gradually return to full-service operations.”

Cardholders whose operator’s license, permit or identification card was lost or expired between March 1 and June 30, 2020, may apply with their local circuit court clerk to receive a new card in the mail. The order allows the remote application process to remain through July 31, 2020.

Applicants requesting a card renewal must not require any testing. Circuit court clerks in the applicant’s county of residence will administer the application process and mail the credential directly to the applicant. More information is available on the Administrative Office of the Courts COVID-19 web page.

The March emergency order is still in effect that extends the validity of cards by 90 days if the printed expiration date is March 18, 2020, or later.

“We’re driven to offer innovative solutions during this unprecedented time that provide Kentuckians safe options to maintain and renew credentials they rely on for more multiple uses,” said Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has reopened the Frankfort regional licensing office to offer select in-person services for residents of any Kentucky county. REAL ID applications cannot be accepted through the mail due to strict federal security standards. Applicants may visit realidky.com to schedule an appointment online and to learn more about the services offered. Walk-ins are welcome during office hours Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

