Beshear lets any Kentuckian 16 and older get a coronavirus shot starting Monday, April 5

Kentucky will open up coronavirus vaccinations to residents 16 and older Monday, after thousands of appointments across the state have gone unused, showing the state’s challenge has shifted from supply to demand.

“This is a good day,” Gov. Andy Beshear said at his final news conference of Easter Week. “It means that we will beat the president’s request by a month to have it opened up to everyone.”

The governor and his lieutenants have lamented for months that the main challenge in getting Kentuckians vaccinated has been “supply, supply, supply.”

But last week, Beshear started providing a list of vaccine sites across the state with hundreds and sometimes thousands of appointments available. Now the Department for Public Health has a daily “Where Can I Get Vaccinated?” report on the its vaccine website, listing places with open slots and how to register for them.

Today, Beshear mentioned the four sites with the most slots available: Norton Healthcare in Louisville, the Northern Kentucky Convention Center in Covington, the Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park Convention Center in Gilbertsville and Baptist Health Madisonville.

“Let’s get this done. Let’s get vaccinated. Let’s reach herd immunity. Let’s defeat Covid-19 for good,” the governor said. “To do that, we’ve got to make sure that everywhere across the state, we are filling up our vaccination openings.”

Asked if vaccine doses are going unused, Beshear said only that the state knows of no wasted doses, but “What we are seeing is areas where they believe the demand is waning,” and some have asked to decrease their supply, allowing it to be redirected to other parts of the state where it is being used.

Beshear said he was opening vaccines up to all residents 16 and older because there has been a rise in cases and hospitalizations in other states, primarily in younger people; getting more people vaccinated will limit mutation of the virus into more aggressive variants; and empty vaccine slots need to be filled.