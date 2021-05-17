Bessie Jewell Dile, 81, of Columbia, died Sunday, May 16, 2021 at TJ Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. She was born May 22, 1939, in Casey County, to the late Cash and Myrtle Smith Browning.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the following siblings: Earl, Ed, Harvey, Bill and Donald Browning, Rebecca Brown, Tina Roberts and a sister in infancy.

Bessie was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, going to auctions and watching auctions online. In her earlier days, she loved to dance, play bingo, plant flowers, garden, and can tomatoes

Survivors include: husband – Freeman Dile of Columbia; six children – Larry (Betty) White, Barry (Shelia) White, Teresa (Buck) Taylor, Jeff (Lisa) Thomas, Randy (Angie) Smith, and David (Jaclyn) Smith, all of Columbia; 17 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren

Funeral service will be Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Withers officiating. Burial will be in Haven Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Casket Bearers: Larry White, Barry White, Jeff Thomas, Randy Smith, David Smith, and Buck Taylor. Honorary casket bearers: Buddy Brown, James Roberts, and Steve Roberts.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.