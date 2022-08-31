Betty Corine Bean, 88, of Columbia, KY died Monday, August 29, 2022 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, KY. She was born on June 24, 1934 in Breeding, KY to the late Ray and Delpha Margaret Coomer McKinney.

Mrs. Bean was a member of the Wells Chapel Baptist Church and attended Old Concord United Methodist Church. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her husband of 37 years Wilma Davis Bean of Columbia, KY; two children Randolph Lewis (Ruth Ann) and Vonda Cowan McQueary both of Columbia, KY; two step-children Teresa Wilson (Tim) of Hobart, IN and David Bean (Leanna) of Joliet, IL; grandchildren Nicholas Lewis, Jennifer Lewis and Leanna Franklin (Josh); step-grandchildren Ashley Prokopec, Jessica Wilson, Katelyn Wilson, Brandon Bean and Allison VanKley; great-grandchildren Tanner Lewis, Tatum Lewis, Jayla Franklin and Jeren Franklin, and three step great-grandchildren; three siblings J. D. McKinney (Genette) of Breeding, KY, Pat Phipps (Codell) and Phyllis Burris, both of Columbia, KY and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two siblings, Alfred McKinney and Ruby England.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Fudge Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. and will continue on Thursday morning until time for the service at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

Bro. Pat Smith will be officiating and pallbearers will be Nicholas Lewis, Josh Franklin, David Bean, Tanner Lewis, Tim Burris and Roger McKinney.