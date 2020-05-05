Betty R. Self Payton, 75, of Columbia passed away a 1:26 PM Sunday May 3, 2020 at her home.

The Edmonson County native was a homemaker and member of Red Hill General Baptist Church and New Zion General Baptist Church. She was a daughter of the late Arthur Self and Nervy Phelps Self Alford. She was preceded in death by five sisters, Helen Kinser and Geneva Fox, Mildred Higgs and Norma Jean Self and one brother, Eugene Self.

Services will be private. Burial will take place in Red Hill Cemetery. Gravil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Surviving are her husband, Walter L. Payton; two daughters, Lisa Miller of Jamestown and Tammy Payton of Columbia; four grandchildren, Jessica Watts, Jennifer Watts, Ashley McGuffin and James McGuffin Jr.; 11 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.