Betty Sue Ollestad, 75, of Columbia, KY died Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Summit Manor Nursing Home. Born in Gradyville, KY she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Eula Maupin Burris. Ms. Ollestad was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church.

Betty known as Miss Betty, Sue Sue, Grandma Betty and Granny Betty was a wonderful mother, friend, family member, Boss Lady and a major unknown philanthropist to many families, children, charities and individuals of the community that we will never know about.

Betty, although a very strict “hard-nosed boss,” was very loved by her employees as she loved them. Together they have served the community through Betty’s Country Cooking for 30 years. Although Betty has gone to greater places, her legacy will continue to serve the community through the restaurant.

She was an avid Jeff Gordon/Nascar fan and supporter of St. Jude Charities.

Survivors include her two children David Mitchell Sneed (Susan H.) of Hendersonville, Tenn. and Donna Renee Cain of Tampa, Fla.; her best friend and ex-husband Rich Ollestad of Crystal River, Fla.; four grandchildren Andy Sneed, Emma Kay Sneed, Kara Cain and Jonathan Cain; a sister-law Grace Burris; four brothers-in-law Norm Ollestad (Andrea), Tom Ollestad (Sally), John Ollestad (Liz) and Danny Pacult (Julie); her guardian and special niece Sherry Williams and several other nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister Reba Rogers and two brothers Bobby and Glenn “Monkey” Burris.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Haven Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 11:00am-8:00pm at the funeral home and continue on Saturday morning until time for the funeral.

Bro. Russell Janes will be officiating and pallbearers will be Andy Sneed, Rodney Burris, Danny Burris, Jerry Burris, Glenn Janes, James Robert Williams, Donnie Burris and David Burris.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to any of the following:

Adair County Family Resource/Youth Services Center @ 526 Indian Dr. Columbia, KY 42728

Green River Animal Shelter @ 455 Appleby Dr. Columbia, KY 42728

Hosparus Green River @ P.O. Box 4134 Campbellsville, KY 42719-9700