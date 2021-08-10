Beverly Ann Petty, 68, of Columbia, died Sunday, August 8, 2021, at T J Samson Community Hospital.

She was born January 3, 1953, in Adair County to the late Estell and Avis Page Campbell.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by siblings: Billy Campbell, R.B. Campbell, Maxie Campbell, Leon Campbell, Teresa Campbell and Sharon Grant.

Survivors include: husband – Earl Petty of Columbia; sons – Barry Petty (Candace) of Columbia and Dennis Petty of Columbia; one grandchild – Raegan Petty; and brothers – Frankie Campbell of Shepherdsville and Bobby Campbell of Olin, IL

The visitation and funeral service will be private.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.