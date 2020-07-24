Beverly Gillespie

Beverly Jean Gillespie, 69, of Campbellsville, KY died Thursday, July 23, 2020 at her residence. Born in Green County, KY she was the daughter of the late Bobby Gene and Evelyn Rooks Foster and wife of the late Tony Gillespie.

Mrs. Gillespie was a member of the Salem Baptist Church.

Survivors include a son Joshua Aaron Wise (Teresa); grandchildren Nora Pearl Wise, Jannah Davis, Courtney Morgan, Sophia Morgan and Olivia Morgan; a sister Brenda Foster; 2 nieces Missy Sneed and McKenzy Harvey (Tyler); a nephew Jesse Morgan, Jr. and a great nephew James Dawson all of Campbellsville, KY.

Funeral services will be 12:00pm EDT, Monday, July 27, 2020 at L.R. Petty Funeral Home in Campbellsville with burial in the Campbellsville Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Monday from 11:00am until time for the service at the L. R. Petty Funeral Home in Campbellsville.

Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.