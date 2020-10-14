Bill Cox, 72, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at his home.
He was born January 30, 1948, in Logan, West Virginia, to the late Clayton and Mildred Cape Cox.
Survivors include:
His wife – Carol Black Cox of Columbia
Two sons – John & Jason Cox both of Columbia
One grandson – Aiden Cox of LaGrange
One brother – Charles Cox of Louisville
Several other relatives & friends
Graveside service – Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Haven Hill Cemetery with Bro. Carli Riggs officiating
Burial to follow
Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements