Bill Cox, 72, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at his home.

He was born January 30, 1948, in Logan, West Virginia, to the late Clayton and Mildred Cape Cox.

Survivors include:

His wife – Carol Black Cox of Columbia

Two sons – John & Jason Cox both of Columbia

One grandson – Aiden Cox of LaGrange

One brother – Charles Cox of Louisville

Several other relatives & friends

Graveside service – Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Haven Hill Cemetery with Bro. Carli Riggs officiating

Burial to follow

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

