Bill Spicer

Bill “Bud” Spicer, 88 of Columbia, KY passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Jean

Waddle Care Center in Somerset, KY after several months illness.

He was a born in Irvine, KY on July 22, 1931 the son of the late Chester Arthur and Brucie

Pearl Flynn Spicer. He was also preceded in death by one sister Gloria Faye Wiseman.

Mr. Spicer was a graduate of the University of Kentucky. He was recruited to the University of Kentucky football program by the legendary Bear Bryant where he helped his team win the 1950 Cotton Bowl.

Bill served his country in Korea serving in both the US Navy and US Marine Corps, he retired from the Army Reserves in 1979 and was a very active member of the Columbia VFW Post 6097.

He was a former teacher and coach at Irvine High School.

He worked for the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture 4-H Extension Program from 1968 until his retirement in 1993.

Mr. Spicer taught Hunter Education for over 30 years for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, he loved competitive shooting participating in the Bluegrass Games where he won many medals and competed on the National Rifle Team for many years.

He was a member of the Columbia Christian Church where he had served as a deacon and elder and Sunday School teacher. He was a member of the Columbia Lodge # 96 where he served as Past Master. He conferred Masonic funeral rites for many brother masons for many years. He was active in the Adair County Sportsmen’s Club for many years serving as past president and member of the Board of Directors.

His passion was shooting, hunting , fishing and gardening as well as all other outdoor activities

Survived by his wife: Helen Tuttle Spicer of Columbia, KY,

Two daughters: Holly Price of Lexington, KY and Shaunah Claywell & husband Rollin of

Somerset, KY.

Three grandchildren Amy Rowe (Mike), Meggin Yates (Dennis), Isaac Claywell (Deah)

Three great grandchildren Michael Tyler Rowe, Abby Dawn Rowe, Molly Rae Hadley

One brother: Chester Spicer of Irvine, KY and one sister Wanda Ruth Robbins of Fruitland Park, Florida.

Several nieces and nephews and a host of friends survive.

Funeral service: Saturday July 11, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home

Clergy officiating: Bro. John Davis and Bro. Terry White

Interment in the McClister Cemetery

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:30 PM Friday at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

Masonic rites will be conferred by Columbia Lodge # 96 on Friday at 7:00 PM

Full military rites will be conferred by Columbia VFW Post 6097 at the graveside.

Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.