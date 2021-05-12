Billie Ann Hadley, 63, of Columbia, died Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Nottingham Park, IL on August 8, 1957 to the late William Preston Churchill and Dorothy Glinzig Churchill Svorc. She was also preceded in death by a son Willie Hadley.

Mrs. Hadley formerly attended the Grace Lutheran Church in Willow Springs, IL and was an employee of the Russell County Hospital. Billie enjoyed flower gardening and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband Clinis Hadley of Columbia; two sons Chris Hadley (Kristal) of Campbellsville, KY and C. J. Hadley (Amanda) of Columbia and four grandchildren Steve Corbin, Drew Hadley, Kaden Hadley and Kylie Bailey.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with cremation to follow the service. Visitation will be on Thursday after 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and everyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.