Billy Gene Lacy, 80, of Louisville, KY died Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Baptist Health in Louisville. Born in Glensfork, KY he is the son of the late William Oscar “Witt” and Ella Maxine Morgan Lacy.

Mr. Lacy was a member of Southeast Christian Church in Louisville, KY, a veteran of the United States Navy and a former principal in the Jefferson County Public School System. He was an antique collector, especially antique watches and clocks and he enjoyed flea marketing for rare oddities.

Survivors include his wife Donna Quigley Lacy of Louisville; two children Tonya Lacy Grossman (Stuart) of Miami Beach, FL and Todd Lee Lacy (Kristen) of Louisville, KY; three grandchildren Kaitlyn Lacy, Taylor Lacy and Skylar Grossman and a brother Gerald Lacy (Sharon) of Oklahoma.

Funeral services will be 12:00pm Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Columbia Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00am-12:00pm at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and everyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.

The funeral service will be live-streamed at 12:00pm Saturday on Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home Facebook Page.