Billy Michael Graham, 66, of Columbia, died Friday, September 17, 2021 at his residence. He was born on October 9, 1954 in Rushville, IN to the late Billy Earl and Evelyn Means Graham.

Mr. Graham was a member of 3Trees Church and a veteran of the U. S. Army. He enjoyed fishing, watching old westerns and collecting knifes.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Curtis Graham of Columbia, KY; three children, Amy Nichols (Joey) of Galveston, TX, Mary Howard (Jesse) of Columbia, KY and Larry Knight of Decatur, IN; seven grandchildren, Katelynn Nichols, Austin Nichols, Trinity Elliott, Chelsey Elliott, Ethan Howard, Faithlyn Howard, Emily Howard; and two great grandbabies on the way; four siblings, Dennis Eugene Graham (Darlene) of Connersville, IN, Thomas Matthew Graham (Bonnie) of Greensburg, IN, Timothy Mark Graham (Janet) of Smithfield, VA, and Robert Paul Graham (Kim) of Smithfield, VA, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Juanita Marie Naylor.

Mr. Graham chose cremation and a memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Green River Spillway Pavilion.

Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.