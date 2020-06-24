Billy R. Humphress, 71, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Monday, June 22, 2020 at his home.

He was born November 16, 1948, in Adair County, to the late Elza and Lonetta Thomas Humphress, a member of Kellyville Community Church and a former truck driver. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Wallace, Joe & Wayne Humphress. Billy enjoyed fishing, watching Nascar, sitting outside and watching the animals and above all loved his family.

Survivors include:

His wife – Sue Roberts Humphress of Columbia

One son – Kenny (Andrea) Humphress of Indianapolis, Indiana

Three daughters – Lisa (Adam) McRoy, Mindy Humphress, Amanda Sue (John) Thompson all of Indianapolis, IN

One step-son – Terry (Michelle) Gooslin of Campbellsville

Two sisters – Mary (Jim) Hamilton of Beason, IL and Louise (“PeeWee”) Butler of Columbia

10 Grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends

Funeral service – Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 12 Noon at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Paul Patton officiating

Burial in Columbia Cemetery

Visitation on Wednesday from 5:00-8:00 P.M.

Casket Bearers: Tony Ponzi, Dave Roberts, Adam Humphress, Cody Yates, Jordan Withers, Blake Corbin, Dustin Huckaby

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

