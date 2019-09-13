Bingo for books at ACPC

Adair County Primary School student, Greyson Dudley, is pictured with both of his special grandmothers, Jo Ann Steinhilber and Jelaine Harlow, at the Bingo for Books and Walk to Read Grandparent/Grand Persons event on September 9th.

Davei Inscho enjoyed playing bingo with her grandmother, Lisa Inscho, to win books on Monday, September 9th at Adair County Primary Center.

This special grandparent event was sponsored by Family Resource Center, Title I, 21st CCLC Camp Casey, and WATCH Coalition.

Kailyn Shepard is pictured with her grandparents, Steve and Nancy Shepard, after playing bingo and winning some of her favorite books. Kailyn was headed to the gym to walk with her grandparents so that she could earn more free books to take home.

Katie Edwards is pictured with her grandparents, David and Carolyn Edwards, at Adair County Primary Center’s Walk to Read in the gym after walking 2 laps to win free books.