Bivens is new ABC Administrator

Judge Executive Larry Russell Bryant told magistrates Tuesday that he has hired a new ABC administrator, the third person to fill the role since Bryant took office in January.

Bryant said Chad Bivens is now the Alcohol Beverage Control administrator, following the resignation of Michael Mann. Bryant, who has the authority to appoint staff for ABC, reappointed Jason Rector as administrator and investigator when he first went into office in January. He later asked for Rector’s resignation and appointed Mann in February.

Mann’s appointment led to a heated discussion during a fiscal court meeting in March. Bryant said he hired Mann as administrator but was also paying him personally to do county work.

A change in the law requires that an ABC investigator have law enforcement training and certification. An ABC administrator does not fall under the same guidelines. Rector could serve as investigator because he was in the position when the law changed.

Bryant said that Bivens would serve as administrator, the same position that was held by Mann. He told magistrates they would need to set a salary for Bivens.

Magistrate Daryl Flatt said he thought the salary would need to stay the same as it was for Mann, which was $100 a month. Rector was paid $400 a month. Bryant said he thought even the $400 was low pay for the work that is done. Flatt said if they were provided a job description, they could better evaluate the pay scale.

Magistrate Tony Denton asked Bryant why Mann resigned, and Bryant said, “It was kind of a sticky situation.”

Magistrate Chris Reeder confirmed from Treasurer Melinda Quinn that the court had budgeted $400 a month for ABC salaries and made a motion to set the salary at $400 a month. Magistrates Reeder, Denton, Sammy Baker, Terry Hadley and Billy Coffey voted yes, with Flatt and Mark Humphress voting no.

The fiscal court met Tuesday morning to pay bills and make budget amendments. In addition, the court approved final reading to change the name of Garrison Rd. to Laurel Ridge Rd. First readings were approved to give a right-of-way on Lay Rd. for water lines, to approve a school bus turnaround on Rattler Curry Rd., and to change the speed limit to 25 mph on L Willis Rd. and Frank Dohoney Rd.

The court also discussed finances and a failed vote for new tax revenue took place. Complete coverage is available in this week’s printed edition of the Community Voice.

By Sharon Burton

[email protected]