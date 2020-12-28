Blake Burris Martin age 34 of Columbia, KY passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at his home. Born November 24, 1986 in Columbia, Adair County, KY, he was a 2005 graduate of Adair County High School and a 2011 graduate of Western Kentucky University with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics. He later graduated from Vincennes University Mortuary Science Program in 2014 and attained his Embalmer and Funeral Directors license in the State of Kentucky. Blake was a member of Columbia Baptist Church and along with his dad and mom operated Grissom-Martin Funeral Home. He was preceded in death by his father Rickey Burris in 1987.

Survivors Include:

His Wife- Haley Blaydes Martin of Columbia, KY

Two Sons- Asher Cole Martin and Avery Hayes Martin of Columbia, KY

His Parents- David and Cathy Martin of Columbia, KY

One Sister- McKenzie Martin of Columbia, KY

His Grandparents- Billy and Joyce Rodgers, Tom Burris, and Bro. Raymond A. Martin all of Columbia, KY

His Father-in-law and Mother-in-law- Gary and Tamara Blaydes of Center, KY

and a host of other relatives and friends also survive.

Funeral Service:

Sunday, December 27, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at the Adair County High School Gymnasium with Bro. Randy Johnson, Bro. Aaron LaBarge and Bro. Al Hardy officiating. Burial will follow the service in the Columbia Cemetery with Bro. Bobby Withers officiating. Casket Bearers were Chase Coffey, Ethan Cundiff, Matt Jackson, Britt Jackson, Devin Bell, Adam Harmon, Jared Shaw

The family kindly asks that instead of floral arrangements or other acts of kindness that donations be made to the Asher and Avery Martin Education Fund. Accounts have been set up at all local banks or may be left at the funeral home.

