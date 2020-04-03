Blood drive is April 8 in Glasgow

April 8th Blood Drive Moves Locations

The April 8th American Red Cross Blood Drive originally scheduled to be held at the T.J. Health Pavilion has been moved to the First Christian Church in the Fellowship Hall at 1100 N. Race Street in Glasgow.

All donors will need to make an appointment to donate. Any donor that had a previous appointment at T.J Health Pavilion will need to go back to redcrossblood.org and make a new appointment under the First Christian Church location. You can also call 1-800-RED CROSS to make an appointment.