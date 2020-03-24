Blood drive is March 25 at T.J. Health Pavilion

Blood Drive

There will be a blood drive on Wednesday, March 25th from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. in the community center of the T.J. Health Pavilion located at 310 N L Rogers Wells Blvd., Glasgow.

Blood drives nationwide are being cancelled at an alarming rate, which is decreasing the nation’s blood supply. As of last week, it is estimated that 150,000 units have been lost due to cancellations. Because the need for blood never stops, T.J. Regional Health will host multiple blood drives over the next few weeks at the T.J. Health Pavilion Community Center.

We understand why people may be hesitant to come out for a blood drive, but the American Red Cross has implemented additional precautions to ensure the safety of donors and staff, including:

Checking the temperature of staff and donors before entering a drive to make sure they are healthy

Providing hand sanitizer for use before the drive, as well as throughout the donation process

Spacing beds, where possible, to follow social distancing practices between blood donors, and

Increasing enhanced disinfecting of surfaces and equipment

Please consider donating blood during this time, and encourage others to give as well. For an appointment please visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.