Blue Raiders return to campus for spring semester on Jan. 19. 

After a successful and safe fall semester, Lindsey Wilson College is ready to welcome students back to campus.

LWC released plans for the spring 2021 semester last week with an updated Safe Return to Campus Playbook for the second half of the academic year. The playbook includes revised operating protocols and procedures for students, faculty and staff to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on the A.P. White Campus and keep the campus community safe.

Before returning to the A.P. White Campus students are required to self-quarantine and complete a daily health assessment for 10 consecutive days; provide a negative COVID test within three days of returning; or provide a release form if they have tested positive within the last 90 days.

All classes — online, extended campus, graduate, evening and traditional day college — will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 19; the last day to register or add a class for spring 2021 is Monday, Jan. 25. Classes on the A.P. White Campus will be delivered in a hybrid model that allows students to attend face-to-face for a portion of their class and to receive remaining instruction via an online asynchronous approach. All students, faculty and staff will be required to complete a daily health assessment, wear face coverings, social distance and sanitize as necessary.

LWC President, William T. Luckey Jr., says LWC will continue to partner with the local health department and seek counseling from experienced medical professionals.

“Our Safe Return to Campus Playbook is intended to help our students and their families to understand the importance of the protocols we have put in place to ensure a safe experience for the students and the community,” said Luckey. “We hope everyone will take the time to review this informative guide.”

Men and women’s cross country, football, men and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball championships have been moved to the spring with championship dates to be announced in the coming weeks. LWC will follow the protocol and guidelines established by the Mid-South Conference for all competitions.

A limited number of family members on each student-athlete’s pass list will be allowed to attend home contests. Fans who are on the past list must still go through a screening process before admittance. All home events will be live-streamed for fans.

LWC’s COVID-19 crisis management team will closely monitor the on-going pandemic statewide and nationally. Existing protocols will be revised and mitigation strategies will be updated when necessary for the safety of students, faculty and staff. For more information about LWC’s action plans for safe in-person learning, or to read the full Safe Return to Campus Playbook, go to: www.lindsey.edu/LWCPlaybook.

“I know this academic year has been unlike any other,” Luckey said. “But I remain optimistic about the plans we have put in place for the spring semester. I am eager to see our Blue Raiders on campus as we work together to finish out this academic year stronger than ever.

For more information about Lindsey Wilson College or to read the LWC action plan for a safe return to campus, visit www.lindsey.edu or call 1-800-264-0138.