UPDATE: AT 7:40 A.M. WEDNESDAY IT WAS REPORTED TO US THAT THE BLUEGRASS CELLULAR TOWER THAT PROVIDES SERVICE TO ADAIR COUNTY IS NOW WORKING.

As of 11 p.m. Tuesday night, it has been reported that the Breeding KY Bluegrass Cellular tower is not working. Bluegrass has not provided an estimated time of repair. This tower covers the Breeding and surrounding communities in Adair County, Northern Cumberland County and Eastern Metcalfe County.

Mike Keltner Director, Adair Co. Emergency Management