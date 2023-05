The City of Columbia Board of Adjustment will hold a public meeting on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 6 P.M. in City Hall.

The purpose of the Public Hearing is to consider the following:

Request for Conditional Use Permit for property owned by Richard Swartz on 1 lot located at 201 College Park (PVA Map No. 000-04-08-008.00.) The purpose is to operate a hair salon.

The hearing is open to the public.