Bobbie J. Jones, 87, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 10:10 a.m. at Bengal Family Care Home in Campbellsville.
She was born May 1, 1936, in Russell County, to the late James A. and Gertie Lawless Loy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Donald, Clifford and Kenneth Loy and one sister, Joyce Hoots.
Bobbie was a long-time employee of Lerman’s Department Store on the Square.
Survivors include:
Her husband of 65 years – Randall Jones of Columbia
Two sons and daughters-in-law – Barney and Laura Jones of Louisville, Gregary and Susan Jones of Palestine, Texas
Two brothers – Billy Loy and Charles Loy both of Russell County
One sister – Nellie Wilson of Corbin
Five grandchildren – Andrew Jones, Sara Jones Blackshear, Paul Jones, Benjamin Jones and William Jones
Nine great-grandchildren – Cohen Cummings, Katlee Blackshear, Lochlyn Blackshear, Maisie Blackshear, Lorelei Jones, Sydney Jones, Wyatt Jones, Ryleigh Jones and Van Jones
Several other relatives and friends
Funeral service – Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. John Tupman officiating.
Burial in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Visitation on Monday from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. and any time before service on Tuesday.
Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.