Bobbie J. Jones, 87, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 10:10 a.m. at Bengal Family Care Home in Campbellsville.

She was born May 1, 1936, in Russell County, to the late James A. and Gertie Lawless Loy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Donald, Clifford and Kenneth Loy and one sister, Joyce Hoots.

Bobbie was a long-time employee of Lerman’s Department Store on the Square.

Survivors include:

Her husband of 65 years – Randall Jones of Columbia

Two sons and daughters-in-law – Barney and Laura Jones of Louisville, Gregary and Susan Jones of Palestine, Texas

Two brothers – Billy Loy and Charles Loy both of Russell County

One sister – Nellie Wilson of Corbin

Five grandchildren – Andrew Jones, Sara Jones Blackshear, Paul Jones, Benjamin Jones and William Jones

Nine great-grandchildren – Cohen Cummings, Katlee Blackshear, Lochlyn Blackshear, Maisie Blackshear, Lorelei Jones, Sydney Jones, Wyatt Jones, Ryleigh Jones and Van Jones

Several other relatives and friends

Funeral service – Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. John Tupman officiating.

Burial in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

Visitation on Monday from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. and any time before service on Tuesday.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.