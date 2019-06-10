Bobby Lewis Watson, 92, of Columbia died Friday, June 7, 2019 at the University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, KY. Born in Cane Valley, KY he was the son of the late Jack and Bessie Emma Smith Watson.

Mr. Watson married Audra Morrison Watson on July 6, 1967 and was a hard-working and very loving husband during those 52 years. Bobby was retired from General Electric in Louisville, KY.

He is survived by his wife Audra and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister Myrtle Hancock and two half-sisters Reba Elizabeth Page Buster Klaverenga and Ruby Jeanica Page Fairchild.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Haven Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday after 11:00 AM at the funeral home.

Bro. Ivan Tucker will be officiating.