A boil water advisory is in effect for consumers of Columbia Adair Utilities District at 4769-6797 Burkesville Road, and all side roads in between. The advisory has been issued due to a main line leak.

Following such an event, the potential exists for bacteriological contamination of the water supply; therefore this boil water advisory has been issued as a precautionary measure. Until further notice, boil all water used for drinking and cooking, bring the water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using.

For more information concerning the advisory, contact Lennon Stone at Columbia Adair Utilities District, 270-384-2181.