Boil water advisory announced for several roads

A boil water advisory has been announced for consumers from 15748 to 17665 Knifley Rd., Wethington Road, Mt. Tussell Road, Ray Miller Road, Crooked Creek Road, 3575 to 5176 Elkhorn Road, 170 to 618 Tucker Wood Rd., 80 to 125 Caldwell Ridge, and Beard Road.

The advisory has been issued due to a main line leak.

Following such an event, the potential exists for bacteriological contamination of the water supply. Until further notice, boil all water used for drinking and cooking, bringing the water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using.