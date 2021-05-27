Boil water advisory in effect for Burkesville Road area

A boil water advisory is in effect for consumers of Columbia Adair Utilities District for customers from 2092 Burkesville Rd., to 6797 Burkesville Rd., and all side roads in between.

The advisory has been issued due to a main line leak.

Following such an event, the potential exists for bacteriological contamination of the water supply, therefore this advisory has been issued as a precautionary measure.

Until further notice, boil all water used for drinking and cooking, bringing the water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using.

This advisory will remain in effect until the situation has been corrected and test results have shown the water to be of an acceptable quality.

For more information concerning the advisory, contact Lennon Stone of the Columbia Adair Utilities District at 270-384-2181.