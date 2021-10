Boil water advisory in effect for portions of South 55 area

BOIL WATER ADVISORY

Date Issued: 10/4/2021

Time Issued: 11:00 A.M.

A BOIL WATER ADVISORY is in effect for consumers of Columbia Adair Utilities District for customers from 1915 Highway 55 South to 2850 Highway 55 South, Marvin Jones Road, Morrison Road and State Park Road.

The advisory has been issued due to main line leak.

Following such an event, the potential exists for bacteriological contamination of the water supply therefore this Boil Water Advisory has been issued as a precautionary measure.

Until further notice, boil all water used for drinking and cooking, bringing the water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using.

This advisory will remain in effect until the situation has been corrected and test results have shown the water to be of an acceptable quality.