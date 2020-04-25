Boil Water Advisory is Lifted

As of 9:04 p.m. on April 25, 2020 the boil water advisory for customers from 5930 Greensburg Road to 8520 Greensburg Road, Loveless Lane, Vanhoy Lane, 1500 Keltner Road to 1698 Keltner Road, Hilltop Lane, Cane Valley Mill Road, Pelham Branch Road, Hutchison Loy Road and all side roads, Sulphur Springs Road, Pollard Road, Murry Road, Curt Keltner Road and all side roads has been lifted by the Division of Water Columbia Office. This means your water is safe for human consumption. You no longer have to boil your water.

Thank You