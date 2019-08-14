Boil water advisory issued for parts of Adair County

A BOIL WATER ADVISORY is in effect for consumers of Columbia Adair Utilities District on 710-1200 Russell Rd., 803-1337 Jamestown St., Hughes St., Carrie Bolin Dr., Hanley Ln., Office Park Dr., Hurt St., Willis St., Rule St., Harvey St., Appleby Dr., 1561-1746 Hwy 55 South, Industrial Park Dr., Parkview Dr., Orvis Grider Dr., Gaston Ave., Jessie St.

The advisory has been issued due to main line break.

Following such an event, the potential exists for bacteriological contamination of the water supply therefore this Boil Water Advisory has been issued as a precautionary measure.

Until further notice, boil all water used for drinking and cooking, bring the water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using.

The advisory will remain in effect until the situation has been corrected and test results have shown the water to be of an acceptable quality.

For more information concerning the Boil Water Advisory, contact Lennon Stone at Columbia Adair Utilities District, 270-384-2181.