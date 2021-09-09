Boil water advisory issued

A boil water advisory is in effect for consumers of Columbia Adair Utilities District at 2601-3091 Fairplay Road, and 1662-2421 Hwy. 55 South. That includes all side roads in between. The advisory has been issued due to a drop in pressure.

Following such an event, the potential exists for bacteriological contamination of the water supply therefore this advisory has been issued as a precautionary measure.

Until further notice, boil all water used for drinking and cooking, bringing the water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using.

The advisory will remain in effect until the situation has been corrected and test results have shown the water to be of an acceptable quality. For more information, contact Lennon Stone at Columbia Adair Utilities District, 270-384-2181.