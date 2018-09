September 17, 2018

As of 2:08 p.m. on September 17, 2018 the boil water advisory for customers from 45 Hwy 900 to 2700 Hwy 900, Powell Creek Road, Arlis Grant Road, Joe Tom Grant Road , Crocus View Road, and Wellie Grant Road has been lifted by the Division of Water. This means your water is safe for human consumption. You no longer have to boil your water.

Thank You

Columbia Adair Utilities District