Boil water advisory lifted

August 25, 2020
As of 10:16 a.m. on August 25, 2020 the boil water advisory for customers on Little Cake Road, Tree Top Lane, Avery Rooks Road, and Neat Hollow Road has been lifted by the Division of Water. This means your water is safe for human consumption. You no longer have to boil your water.
