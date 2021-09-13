Bonda Dean Taylor, 65, of Columbia, died Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset.

She was born May 20, 1956, in Adair County, to the late David Lee and Annabelle Shirley Taylor. Bonda was a member of First Baptist Church, an avid University of Louisville fan and was always a big supporter of her family in whatever sport they were playing.

Survivors include: sisters – her twin, Rhonda Taylor of Bowling Green, Anna Nell (Freddy) Smith, and Valenia (David) Johnson both of Columbia; brothers – Danny Taylor of Columbia, Kevin (Lisa) Taylor of Somerset, and Erik Stapleton of Columbia; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.

Funeral service – Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Rev. Ronnie Bryant delivering the eulogy. Visitation is after noon on Sunday.

Pallbearers – Taran Taylor, Kendrick Smith, Derrick Miller, Chad Bridgewaters and Kevin Bridgewaters; honorary pallbearers – Yves White, Troy White, Brian White, Shawn White, Keenan Bridgewaters and Joseph Smith.

Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements