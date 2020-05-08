Brad Hyde, 68, of Columbia, KY died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his residence. Born in Afton, WY he was the son of the late Doyle and Cleoetta Pead Hyde.

Mr. Hyde was a member of the Church of Jesus Chris of Latter Day Saints and loved golf and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife Letha Ivie Hyde of Columbia; three daughters Heather Ruth Wright (David) of Cameron, NC, Andrea Kay Salisbury (Chad) of West Bountiful, UT and Kimberly Jo Stearns (Matthew) of Columbia; two sons Chad Kenneth Hyde and Darron Hyde (Keiauna) both of Columbia; 16 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; ten siblings Trena Walker, Starla Hutchinson, Amy Huseas and Lee, Shane, Delmer, Troy, Barton, Ryan and Layne Hyde; several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, his twin Chad Hyde and Kevin Hyde.

Due to the Covid-19 virus and in accordance with Governor Beshear’s orders and the CDC, the family has chosen a private Graveside Service on Saturday at the Dogwood Family Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.