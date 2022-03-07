Bradshaw arrested on drug charges

William Bradshaw of Columbia was arrested Sunday on drug charges after a traffic stop on Music Lane in Columbia.

Adair County Sheriff’s K-9 Deputy Chandler Staten responded to a complaint around 7:30 p.m. on a suspicious vehicle parked outside a residence. Upon arrival, Staten located a 2002 Tacoma that matched the description.

Staten made contact with Bradshaw, 41, the operator of the vehicle. After an investigation, Bradshaw was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail. He is facing charges of operating a motor vehicle under the Influence of drugs, possession of a controlled substance, first degree, methamphetamine; possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Staten was assisted by Columbia Police Department Trevor Foster.