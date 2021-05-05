Adair County Community Voice

Bradshaw arrested on multiple charges

Thomas Bradshaw, of Burkesville, was arrested Tuesday night in Columbia on multiple charges.

Officers from the Columbia Police Department responded to a call of a reckless driver in the area of Campbellsville Street and “White City.” Officers found a vehicle matching the description parked on Parrott Avenue with Bradshaw inside.

When approached by officers, Bradshaw allegedly threw an object on the lawn of a residence, which was found to be a prescription pill. He was detained, and it was discovered he was in possession of suspected methamphetamine.

Bradshaw, 55, has been charged with tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, drug unspecified; and possession of methamphetamine.

Officer Evan Burton was the arresting officer. He was assisted by officer Gary Roy and Adair County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Hitch.

 