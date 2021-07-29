Brady Conrad Button, 45, of Glasgow, left us for his Heavenly home on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. He was born August 16, 1975 in Warren County to the late Freddie Button and Debbie (David) Button Wells, who survive.

Brady attended Eastern Elementary and Temple Hill Elementary before attending Barren County High School. During his high school career he was a basketball standout. He was named to the first team all-region, two years all-district, and was a member of his high school’s 1,000 point club. After high school, he attended Lindsey Wilson College from 1993-1998 earning a Bachelor of Arts with emphasis in finance and management.

As a Blue Raider, Brady was a shooting guard on the men’s basketball team and was named 1995 homecoming king by his student body. He played a key role on the 1996-1997 Lindsey Wilson men’s basketball team, which made the program’s first appearance in the NAIA National Tournament. Brady stayed active in the Adair County Community and was a member of Adair County Chamber of Commerce.

Brady married the love of his life, Emiley Wyatt Button, on August 31, 2002 and they are the proud parents of Landree Ellan (13) and Laken Wyatt (9). He was a loyal member of Caney Fork Missionary Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School.

Brady was employed since 2005 at Lindsey Wilson College where he was the director of Major Gifts. He was also the Barren County Middle School boy’s 7th grade basketball coach and the Barren County Trojanettes Elementary travel team coach. Brady was also a little league basketball and baseball coach for the last several years.

In addition to his mother, loving wife, and children, survivors include, three brothers, Brian Button (Danielle), Blake Button (Angie), Brock Button (Rebekah); maternal grandmother, Margaret Bradley; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Melanie Shirley (Brian), Jason Wyatt (Alisha); one uncle, Larry Button; one aunt, Linda Button; father and mother-in-law, Jerry and Donnie Wyatt; nieces and nephews, Sarah Button, Marlie Shirley, Alexis Button, Jared Wyatt, Robbie Cain, Dax Button, Myles Shirley, Bryce Button, Cade Button, Macon Shirley; and his furry friend, Dollie, the mini golden doodle.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, George and Helen Button; maternal grandparent, Bobby Bradley; and great maternal grandparents, Paul and Mary Sneed.

An endowed scholarship has been established at Lindsey Wilson College in Brady’s memory. The family suggests gifts in memory of Brady be made to The Brady C. Button Endowed Scholarship. Gifts can be made at the funeral home or mailed to Lindsey Wilson College Development Office, 210 Lindsey Wilson Street Columbia, Kentucky, 42728 Attention: The Brady C. Button Endowed Scholarship.

Another way to honor Brady’s memory would be to make donations to 37SPFA (Sun Protection For All). This is the organization that Landree started in honor of her dad. All donations received will be forwarded to the American Melanoma Association, P.O. Box 51763 Bowling Green, Kentucky, 42102.

The funeral service for Mr. Button will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, July 31st at the Glasgow Baptist Church with burial in the Caney Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday from 1-8 p.m., and 9 a.m. Saturday morning until time for the service at the church.

A. F. Crow & Son is both honored and privileged to be entrusted in the care of Mr. Button. Please share your condolences with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.com

This obituary is a courtesy to the family by Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.