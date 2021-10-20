Brandon Taylor Reed, age 41, of Bowling Green, went to Heaven on October 18, 2021, after a long, grueling battle with addiction. Born May 29, 1980, Brandon was the son of Alan W. Reed and the late Teresa Long Reed.

In addition to his father, Brandon is survived by his stepmother, Elizabeth Jane Reed of Columbia; his sister and best friend, Aimee Reed Kidd (Kevin); his nephew Tristan Kidd; his maternal grandmother, Margaret Long, all of Richmond, Kentucky; and a step-grandmother, Gladys Jessee, of Columbia.

Brandon is also survived by two uncles, Mark M. Reed (Sujata) of Frankfort, Kentucky and Glenn Alan Long (Teresa) of Richmond, Kentucky; and an aunt, Susan Atwood (Keith) of Liberty, Kentucky. Also surviving are four cousins; Jeremy and Lizzy Atwood (Cara) of Glasgow, Kentucky; Justin Long (Monica) of Richmond, Kentucky; and Dylan Reed of Danville, Kentucky. Brandon is survived by his girlfriend, Chesney Davidson and her son, Christian, along with a host of dear extended family members and friends.

In addition to his mother, Brandon was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, George W. and Evelyn Brown Reed of Liberty, Kentucky, his maternal grandfather, Glenn B. Long of Richmond, Kentucky, and Gordon R. and Etta C. Taylor of Richmond, Kentucky.

Brandon worked in the broadcasting industry, where he was an on-air personality at Kentucky radio stations in Russell Springs, Campbellsville, Lexington, and Bardstown, as well a producer for ESPN Sports Radio in Louisville, Kentucky. Brandon also worked on the television crews for ESPN and CBS during University of Kentucky and University of Louisville basketball games. Most recently, Brandon worked in sales and in addiction recovery, where he made many friends and impacted many lives. He was a gifted speaker who taught classes and shared his personal story with audiences across the state.

Brandon had a passion for fishing, which was formed in his early years by trips with his dad. He especially enjoyed fishing in streams of the Green and Cumberland Rivers and wading Russell and Sulfur Creeks with the family dogs during childhood. Brandon never missed an opportunity to get wet and loved spending time in a canoe or kayak. He was also an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan.

Brandon was best known for his kindness and compassion and his unique ability to make everyone in a room feel special and accepted. His smile and laughter were contagious, and he was noted for his wit and light-hearted fun.

Brandon attended elementary, middle, and high school at Adair County Schools and graduated from Adair County High School in 1998. He also attended Western Kentucky University and was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Columbia, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, October 22 at 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, at Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home with Reverend Jeremy Atwood officiating. Burial will follow in the Richmond Cemetery. The family will receive friends after 11 a.m. (EST) on Friday at the funeral home. Face coverings are encouraged.

Pallbearers include Tristan Kidd, Kevin Kidd, Justin Long, Rob Collins Bell, Todd Davenport, and Joe Willis. Honorary pallbearers are all of Brandon’s brothers and sisters in recovery.

Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of contributions to Isaiah House Treatment Center, 2084 W. Main Street, Willisburg, KY 40078. It is requested any donations made are specified in memory of Brandon Reed.

The funeral service will be live-streamed on Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home facebook page at 3 p.m. eastern time on Friday, October 22, 2021.

