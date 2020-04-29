Brandon Wayne Kinnett, 40, of Columbia, KY died Tuesday, April 28, 2020 from injuries sustained in an accident. He was born on December 11, 1979 in Somerset, KY.

Mr. Kinnett was a member of the Free Union Separate Baptist Church, a farmer and an avid sports fan.

Survived by:

Parents – David and Linda Bryant Kinnett of Columbia

Daughter – Destiny Kinnett (Trevor Murphy) of Columbia

Maternal Grandmother – Mabel Ruth Green Bryant of Columbia

Paternal Grandfather – Millard Eldon Kinnett of Columbia

Special Aunts – Eva Cooley and Brenda Mann both of Columbia

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Paul Woody Bryant, paternal grandmother Wilma Maxine Chapman Kinnett and a special uncle Bill Cooley.

Due to the Covid-19 virus and in accordance with Governor Beshear’s orders and the CDC, the family has chosen a drive-thru visitation on Friday, May 1, 2020 from 12:00-1:30pm at the Haven Hill Cemetery with a private graveside to follow. All visitors must remain in their vehicles for the drive-thru visitation and follow directions given.

Bro. Jon Loy will be officiating and Honorary Pallbearers will be Ronnie Loy, Phillip Cravens, Brandon Cowan, Jeremy Coffey, Zach Bailey, Ronnie McGuffin, Todd Green, Brandon Kerr, Brandon Cravens, Luke Kinnett, Nick Kinnett, Dwight Kinnett, Kyle Mann, Mark Young, Jon Lacy and Bruce Cundiff.

Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.