BREAKING NEWS: Armed robbers hit third location in three days

A man and woman believed to have been behind an armed robbery in Adair County Thursday are suspects in a robbery in western Kentucky that took place Friday afternoon.

Sheriff Josh Brockman said Friday he was contacted by law enforcement in Grand River in Livingston County where a gas station had just been robbed at gunpoint. The suspects were in a silver Chevy Equinox, the same type of vehicle seen in the robbery in Adair County and a robbery in Tennessee on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Dec. 11 around 8:30 p.m. a Marathon near Interstate 40 in Wilson County was robbed, with the suspect wielding a knife. Brockman said the suspects apparently got a room at the Sleep Inn in Columbia on Wednesday night and left behind a shirt that is identical to the one a male suspect wore in the Tennessee robbery.

Warrants have been issued for the arrests of Timothy Smith, age 34, and Brittni Smith, age 31, of Evansville, Ind. on a charge of armed robbery, 1st degree for the Adair County robbery. Law enforcement believes Timothy Smith entered the Dollar General store located at 7775 Campbellsville Rrd. around 8:14 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, walked behind the counter, produced a handgun and demanded cash. The suspect and a female driver then fled toward Taylor County in a silver Chevrolet Equinox where they stole two additional vehicles.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Brian Wright has authorized full extradition of Timothy Smith and Brittni Smith, who are married, to be brought back to Adair County to face these charges wherever they are caught. Adair County Chief Deputy Justin Cross and Sheriff Josh Brockman are investigating the incident and were assisted by Kentucky State Police and Campbellsville Police Officer Ryan Jewel.