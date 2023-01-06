Brenda Dreyer

Brenda F. Dreyer, 74, of Breeding, KY passed away on December 26th, 2022, at Taylor Regional Hospital in Campbellsville, KY. She was born in Scottsburg, IN on June 14th, 1948, and was raised in New Albany, IN. She retired from the U.S. Census Bureau in Jeffersonville, IN.

She loved the beach, spending time outdoors, working in the yard, her garden, and canning. She also enjoyed quilting and crafting.

Brenda was preceded in death by her mother, Juanita Mercer; her father, Kenneth Wells; and her stepfather, William Mercer.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, David Dreyer of Breeding, KY; and her two daughters, Missi Jackson (Byron) of Georgetown, IN and Marci Dreyer of New Albany, IN.

Brenda is also survived by two grandchildren, Baylea Sorto (Daniel) of Colorado Springs, CO and Jacob Jackson of New Albany, IN; one great granddaughter, Lilah; one sister, Patricia Wells (Glenn) of New Salisbury, IN; several nieces and nephews; and her little Yorkie, Lulu.

Brenda’s wish was to be cremated, and a private celebration of life will be held by the family.

Memorial contributions in Brenda’s memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.