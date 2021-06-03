Brittany Michaela Crockett was born May 10, 1994, in Louisville. She was a gift from God from her first breath. Brittany went to be with our heavenly Father on June 1, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Hobert Helm.

Brittany is survived by: parents – Michael and Patricia Crockett of Lexington; best friend and grandmother – Linda Helm of Columbia; paternal grandmother and step-grandfather – Nenia and Eldridge “Tangle” Dykes of Columbia; her fur-baby, Minnie who was always by her side; and many other family members.

Brittany loved video games, researching on the internet, animals and being with her “granny.”

The family has chosen cremation and no services are planned at this time.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.