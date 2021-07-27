Bro. Edward Eugene “Gene” Grasham, 73, of Columbia, died Sunday, July 25, 2021 at his home after a short illness.

He was born November 16, 1947, in Jellico, Tenn., to the late Robert Hood and Mary Margaret Staples Grasham. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a special aunt, Fannie Grasham Flowers.

He lived in Sandy Flat, until going to Johnson Bible College in 1966 to study for the ministry, graduating in 1970. He served student ministries in Glen Alice, Tenn. and Woodbine, Ky.

He married Barbara Sue Martin on August 1, 1969 and together they served Christian churches in Pulaski, Ill., Bedford, Ind., Loogootee, Ind., Byrdstown, Tenn., and Hedgesville, West Virginia before retiring in 2016.

Since retirement, he has preached part-time at Westview Christian Church in Albany, and Cane Valley Christian Church in Cane Valley. At the time of his death, he was a member of Columbia Christian Church where he served on the Evangelism and Mission Ministry Teams, and taught Wednesday night Bible study and Sunday School. He was very involved in the Adair County Food Pantry and making sure the Cox Cemetery was always taken care of.

Survivors include: wife – Barbara Sue Martin Grasham of Columbia, sons – Robert Allen Grasham of Columbia and Timothy Michael Grasham (Susan) of Frankfort, Ind., grandsons – Isaac, Riley and Eli Grasham all of Frankfort, Ind., brothers – Robert Hood Grasham (Bessie) of Eli, Ky. and George Otis Grasham (Debbie) of Charlestown, Ind., sister – Elizabeth “Betty” Johnson of Jacksboro, Tenn., nephews and one niece – Jason and Amanda Grasham, Keith and George Johnson, and several other relatives and friends.

Funeral service – Friday, July 30, 2021 at 6 p.m. at Columbia Christian Church with Bro. Richard Martin and Bro. Steve Martin officiating.

Private graveside services will be on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Cox Cemetery with Bro. John Davis and Bro. Adam Shepard officiating.

Visitation is after 11 a.m. Friday at Columbia Christian Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to Johnson University, 7900 Johnson Drive, Knoxville, Tenn. 37998 or the Cox Cemetery Fund. These may be left at the church or funeral home.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.