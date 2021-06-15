Bro. Eldon Rucker, 74, of Campbellsville, died Friday, June 11, 2021 at his home after an illness.

He was born January 22, 1947, in Mt. Eden, Kentucky, to the late John Mason and Irene Whitehouse Rucker.

Bro. Rucker was a minister of the Gospel of Christ, ministering and serving in several area christian churches, and at the time of his retirement he was minister and a member of Tabernacle Christian Church in Adair County.

Survivors include: wife – Dianne Catlett Rucker of Campbellsville; children – Stephanie (Scott) Monroe of Waddy, John Rucker of Campbellsville; sisters – Darleen (Larry) Woods of Taylorsville and Relda (Tony) Kerr of Jamestown; grandchildren – Tyler Monroe, Travis (Jessica) Monroe, Brooke (Cody) Boblitt and Avery Rose Rucker; great-grandchildren – Whitley Boblitt, Clara and Molly Monroe; and several other relatives and friends.

Bro. Rucker chose cremation and a Celebration of His Life will be on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 6 p.m. CDT at Tabernacle Christian Church with Bro. Claude Waldridge officiating.

The family will receive friends after 3 p.m. CDT on Friday at the church

The family has requested that NO FLOWERS be sent, but would appreciate a donation to the Christian Appalachian Project, P.O. Box 55991, Lexington, KY 40555-5991 in memory of Bro. Rucker. Envelopes will be available at the church.

