Brown facing felony charges

Brittany Brown of Columbia was arrested Wednesday on felony charges following a disturbance at a residence on Sandusky Drive.

Officers from the Columbia Police Department responded to reports of a female refusing to leave a property. Upon arrival on the scene, the officers observed Brown and that she was under the influence.

During the investigation, officers were told Brown had attempted to hand a loaded syringe to a juvenile prior to the officers’ arrival. The syringe was located and seized.

Brown, 28, has been charged with criminal trespassing, third degree; and wanton endangerment, first degree, a Class D felony.

Justin Cross was the arresting officer and officer Josh Durbin assisted him on the scene.